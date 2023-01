Derek Jensen has been on Wisconsin's recruiting radar since his freshman year at Arrowhead High School.

On Saturday, the junior offensive tackle picked up an offer from the in-state Badgers.

RELATED: Wisconsin is offer No 1 for in-state TE James Flanigan | 4-star Tysean Griffin: 'It felt like home' at Wisconsin during junior day | Wisconsin's strength program stands out to 3-star safety Jaiden Spearman | In-state LB Landon Gauthier on Wisconsin offer: 'It's huge' | Three-star safety Brody Barnhardt gets his first look at Wisconsin | Wisconsin the first Power 5 offer for 2024 WR Kyan Berry-Johnson |