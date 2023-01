Landon Gauthier thought there was a chance Wisconsin could offer during his junior day visit this weekend.

When the dust settled on Saturday afternoon, the in-state linebacker from Bay Port High School had a scholarship in hand from the Badgers.

"It was 50/50 going in," Gauthier told BadgerBlitz.com. "I thought I had a good shot and there was a chance, but it was still great to hear that I earned an offer."