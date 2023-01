Wisconsin, led by safeties coach Colin Hitschler, offered Jaiden Spearman on Jan. 19.

Roughly one week later, the Badgers hosted the three-star safety from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut on Saturday for their junior day.

RELATED: Junior Day Primer: Star-studded second weekend for the Badgers | BBTV: New Staff's Recruiting Approach and Scouting Junior Day Visitors | Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: January Edition for the 2024 class | Wisconsin is offer No 1 for in-state TE James Flanigan | 4-star Tysean Griffin: 'It felt like home' at Wisconsin during junior day |