On July 4, the Badgers got the best of the Gophers when Emerson Mandell , the No. 2 player in Minnesota, announced his pledge to UW.

In mid-June, Minnesota secured a commitment from offensive lineman Nathan Roy , the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin's 2024 in-state class.

Commit No. 16 for the Badgers in the 2024 class, Mandell, from Irondale High School, joins Derek Jensen, Colin Cubberly, Kevin Heywood and Ryan Cory as projected offensive linemen for position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. in this cycle. Jensen and Cubberly project to tackle, while Mandell and Cory are interior prospects. Cubberly could play either spot for the Badgers.

Mandell picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit on April 22. He took an official to Madison on June 13, a trip that was sandwiched in between stops at Minnesota (June 9) and Iowa State (June 16).

