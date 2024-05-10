A 6-foot-3, 199-pound wide out from Massachusetts, Griffin played the last two seasons at Boston College. He is the third athlete the Badgers have added via the portal during the spring window, along with offensive linemen Leyton Nelson and Joey Okla .

Griffin, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin, had 25 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown last fall. In 2022 as a freshman, the former four-star prospect hauled in 18 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns.

UW, which hosted Griffin earlier this week, offered coming out of high school.

The receiver room, one led by a new position coach in Kenny Guiton, was just swirling with storylines this spring. For one, the slot position looks as deep and talented as many thought it would be with the established star in Will Pauling, the emerging youngster in Trech Kekahuna and the promising true freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson.

A parallel storyline to the talent in the slot is the development of the outside receivers, and who will emerge at the X and Z spots for this offense. Guiton was very open about the fact that at the moment Bryson Green has locked down one of the spots, and they're looking for a second starter to emerge on the outside. Griffin could be in the mix at that spot.

"It's been really, really fun to see the competition throughout the room. Even with Will and Bryson, the guys that are pushing them, knowing that nothing is given," he said.

Wisconsin has 84 of its 85 allotted scholarships accounted for heading into the summer.