Badgers add size to WR room with addition of portal junior Jospeh Griffin

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Wisconsin added some much-needed size to its receiver room on Friday with a commitment from Joseph Griffin Jr.

A 6-foot-3, 199-pound wide out from Massachusetts, Griffin played the last two seasons at Boston College. He is the third athlete the Badgers have added via the portal during the spring window, along with offensive linemen Leyton Nelson and Joey Okla.

Griffin, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin, had 25 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown last fall. In 2022 as a freshman, the former four-star prospect hauled in 18 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns.

UW, which hosted Griffin earlier this week, offered coming out of high school.

The receiver room, one led by a new position coach in Kenny Guiton, was just swirling with storylines this spring. For one, the slot position looks as deep and talented as many thought it would be with the established star in Will Pauling, the emerging youngster in Trech Kekahuna and the promising true freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson.

A parallel storyline to the talent in the slot is the development of the outside receivers, and who will emerge at the X and Z spots for this offense. Guiton was very open about the fact that at the moment Bryson Green has locked down one of the spots, and they're looking for a second starter to emerge on the outside. Griffin could be in the mix at that spot.

"It's been really, really fun to see the competition throughout the room. Even with Will and Bryson, the guys that are pushing them, knowing that nothing is given," he said.

Wisconsin has 84 of its 85 allotted scholarships accounted for heading into the summer.

Wisconsin's 2024 Spring Wide Receiver Roster
No. Names Class Ht/Wt

27

Haakon Anderson

Fifth year

6-1/211

9

Bryson Green

Fourth year

6-0/215

30

Alex Moeller

Fourth year

5-11/175

6

Will Pauling

Fourth year

5-10/190

5

Quincy Burroughs

Third year

6-3/210

21

Cam Fane

Third year

6-1/185

4

C.J. Williams

Third year

6-1/198

26

Grady O'Neill

Third year

5-11/162

84

Chris Brooks Jr.

Third year

6-2/222

86

Vinny Anthony II

Third year

6-0/183

14

Tyrell Henry

Second year

6-0/175

23

Davion Thomas

Second year

5-11/177

12

Trech Kekahuna

Second year

5-10/183

22

Kyan Berry-Johnson

First year

5-10/178

_________________________________________________


