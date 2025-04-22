Published Apr 22, 2025
VIDEOS: Coach Kenny Guiton, QBs Edwards, O'Neil address media
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. — Following Tuesday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to the quarterback room.

Below are video interviews with position coach Kenny Guiton, as well as starter Billy Edwards Jr. and backup Danny O'Neil.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


