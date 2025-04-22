Badgers battling in-state Michigan programs early on for WR Charles Britton

Wisconsin offered Charles Britton, a 2027 wide receiver from Michigan, in March.
This past weekend, the Badgers hosted the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Belleville High School for their Spring Showcase on Saturday.
Jayden Petit liked what he saw from UW's offense at the spring showcase. An official visit awaits in June.
Donnie Slusher and Matt Perkins take a deep dive into everything that happened at the Badgers' spring showcase game.
The Badgers extended an offer to 2027 RB Kingston Miles during his first visit to Wisconsin this past weekend.
Here's what Maddox Cochrane's commitment means for Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
The Badgers, who hosted and offered Brady Scott this weekend, project the sophomore to play safety at the next level.
