Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 22, 2025
Badgers battling in-state Michigan programs early on for WR Charles Britton
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin offered Charles Britton, a 2027 wide receiver from Michigan, in March.

This past weekend, the Badgers hosted the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Belleville High School for their Spring Showcase on Saturday.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In