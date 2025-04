Naples, Florida receiver Jayden Petit has an extensive offer sheet, listing no less than 27 total scholarships. Miami (FL), Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are just some of the recruiting powerhouses that have extended an offer to the 6-foot-4 playmaker.

The Badgers, however, have put themselves in an excellent position with official visit season on the horizon.

“I’m really high on and interested in that school. I like what they showed me up there," Petit told BadgerBlitz.com.