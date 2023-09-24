BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin vs. Purdue Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-17 win over Purdue.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai
Tanner Mordecai vs. Purdue
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Georgia Southern
|
87.8
|
75
|
Completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards through the air. 14 rushes for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 2: Tailback Braelon Allen
Braelon Allen vs. Purdue
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Georgia Southern
|
87.2
|
41
|
16 attempts for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns.
|
Up from No. 4
No. 3: Cornerback Alexander Smith
Alexander Smith vs. Purdue
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Georgia Southern
|
74.9
|
50
|
4 total tackles and 4 pass breakups.
|
N/A
No. 4: Offensive guard Trey Wedig
Trey Wedig vs. Purdue
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Georgia Southern
|
74.5
|
45
|
Wedig is in the Hot 11 for the second week in a row. Pass blocking grade of 89.3 was his high mark against Purdue.
|
Down from No. 2
No. 5: Left tackle Jack Nelson
