BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Illinois Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 45-7 win over Illinois.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Quarterback Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz vs. Illinois
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
91.9
|
69
|
In his first career start, Mertz completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 2: Tight end Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson vs. Illinois
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
89.8
|
67
|
Ferguson had a team-high seven receptions for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 3: Wide receiver Chimere Dike
Chimere Dike vs. Illinois
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
78.5
|
17
|
Dike did not record a reception during his college debut, but the true freshman had a run blocking grade of 91.4, Wisconsin's top mark in that department against Illinois.
|
N/A
No. 4: Fullback John Chenal
John Chenal vs. Illinois
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
78.1
|
18
|
Chenal's lone carry produced a short touchdown for the Badgers against Illinois.
|
N/A
No. 5: Right guard Jon Dietzen
