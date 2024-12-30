Better Know A Badger – 2025 four-star cornerback Jahmare Washington

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding to the secondary depth, we look at the signing of Chicago Morgan Park cornerback Jahmare Washington and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Washington estimated he was directly targeted roughly three times during the entire season in man coverage. He still impacted the game when Morgan Park went zone, finishing his senior season with 33 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and five total touchdowns.
“It was a great season playing with the guys,” Washington said. “It’s been a great road, just a great journey being a part of this team, being a part of the Morgan Park legacy. It’s great to go down as being one of the best players in Morgan Park history. This season, I’d say I’m upset about the outcome (losing 21-7 in the state quarterfinals) but stuff happens. We’re just going to continue to keep pushing. Since my junior season, my dream has been to go Division 1. Even though we didn’t come out with the win, it’s a great feeling to be a part of it and take my talents to the next level and know that I’m still going to be playing the best of the best.”
Recruiting Competition
The 11th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Washington picked Wisconsin from more than 20 offers, including Power-Four offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Michigan State.
“A couple of schools came in with offers (after I picked Wisconsin), but I stayed true to my commitment,” Washington said. “I trusted the process, and I’m thankful to be in the position I am today with Wisconsin.”