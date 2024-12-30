Better Know A Badger – 2025 three-star safety Remington Moss

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding to the secondary depth, we look at the signing of Dumfries (VA) St. Michael safety Remington Moss and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
After intercepting seven passes during his sophomore 2022 season, Moss saw fewer targets in his final two high school seasons. He still picked off two passes as a junior and senior. Registering 12 pass breakups, over 55 tackles, at least 18 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble last season, while allowing only seven catches, Moss earned first-team all-state honors.
“My mentality going into the game, I had better preparation and made sure to take care of the tiny details,” Moss said. “I made sure my discipline got better. This year I got to showcase a little more hitting. It would be funny, throughout my high school career people would be telling me they never seen me hit. When they saw me hit this year, you can hear the hits on the field.”
Recruiting Competition
Officially the first commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Moss has close to 30 scholarship offers when he committed, including Power-Four offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, N.C. State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
“In the spring earlier this year and fall last year, people were still trying to recruit me,” Moss said. “Ever since the summer hit, everything has been really quiet. There’s a school here and there trying to talk to me, but it’s never been a serious thing. I knew I was locked into Wisconsin.”