MEQUON - On Nov. 30, Slinger opened the 2024-25 season with a 70-55 road loss to Freedom.

Roughly one month later, the Owls avenged their only defeat of the year with a 71-49 victory over the Irish at the WBY Shootout. Jack Kohnen, one of the top players in 2027 in-state class, paced Slinger with 21 points and 11 rebounds on Friday.