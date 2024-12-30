Report: Wisconsin to promote Jack Cooper to safeties coach

According to a report from The Athletic , the Badgers are set to promote Jack Cooper from assistant defensive backs coach to safeties coach. He replaces Alex Grinch , who left UW after one season to coordinate the defense at UCF.

Wisconsin will stay in-house to fill its vacancy defensive vacancy on the coaching staff.

Cooper, who joined Wisconsin in the spring of 2023 in an analyst role, was previously the defensive coordinator at Rhode Island in the CAA. In 2022, Cooper's defense ranked No. 15 in sacks, No. 10 in defensive touchdowns and No. 22 in passing touchdowns allowed.

Prior to Rhode Island, Cooper was the defensive quality control coach at Nebraska. He also had stints at UCF, Southern Connecticut State, Yale and Salve Regina.

This spring, Cooper will inherit six newcomers: two potential starters from the portal - Matt Jung and Matthew Trayor - and four signees - Remington Moss, Grant Dean, Jaimier Scott and Luke Emmerich - from the 2025 class.

The unit will have to replace multi-year starter Hunter Wohler, a leader for the program on the field and in the locker room. Braedyn Moore (Toledo) and Kamo'i Latu (UConn) also left via the portal, but the Badgers do bring back starter Preston Zachman for a sixth season. Austin Brown and Owen Arnett could be Wisconsin's top options in the slot. Raphael Dunn, Charlie Jarvis and Jackson Trudgeon round out the depth.

On the recruiting front, Kaden Gebhardt, Nick Reddish and Messiah Tilson, among others, are top safety targets in the 2026 class.