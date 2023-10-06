BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's fifth opponent, and second conference foe in Rutgers, which the Badgers will face Saturday morning at home in Camp Randall (11:00 a.m. CT, Peacock).

Leading the Rutgers offense is tailback Kyle Monangai, who is having an incredible start to 2023. He’s top three in the Big Ten in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, and already has two games with over 100 rushing yards.

Monangai has become one of the best running backs in the Big Ten this season, but has yet to show it against actual conference opponents. In their three early non-conference matchups, he averaged 131.6 yards per game and scored five touchdowns. However, against Northwestern and Michigan, he ran for just 76 yards on 3.1 yards per carry across both games.

Monangai could correct that against a Badgers defensive front that’s apparently still unsure of its rotation. Maema Njongmeta, a team captain who had a stellar 2022, played just one snap against Purdue. He was replaced by Jake Chaney and Jordan Turner, who weren’t much of an upgrade. They’re also still looking for foundational pieces on the defensive line. James Thompson Jr. has perhaps shined the most, but the loss of Keeanu Benton is still haunting this front.

Given Rutgers’ reliance on Monangai, the defense shouldn’t struggle to defend the pass as much as they have recently. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a junior in his first year starting. He's averaging just 146.6 passing yards per game while completing 53.8% of his throws. Wimsatt is, however, coming off of a clean and efficient game against Wagner, where he completed 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns. Yet ultimately, if Monangai plays well enough, Wimsatt shouldn't have to do much at all.

Even though Wisconsin is playing yet another less-than-stellar quarterback, he could still perform against a passing defense that’s giving up the most air yards per game of any Big Ten team.

Besides Hunter Wohler, a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has played better than anybody on the team, this secondary is shaky. Kamo’i Latu began the season playing starter snaps, but his workload has slowly decreased since. Travion Blaylock, like Njongmeta, didn’t really see the field against Purdue and is perhaps another example of Mike Tressel’s dissatisfaction.

The Badgers also won’t be able to rely on turnovers the way they have in recent weeks. Rutgers has given the ball away on offense just once so far this season.