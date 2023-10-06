All-Out Blitz Week 6: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's fifth opponent, and second conference foe in Rutgers, which the Badgers will face Saturday morning at home in Camp Randall (11:00 a.m. CT, Peacock).
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Greg Schiano (16-23 at Rutgers)
Rutgers All Time Record: 496-511-22 (.482)
2023 Record: 4-1
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 0-4
WHEN RUTGERS HAS THE FOOTBALL
|Wisconsin
|2023 PFF Grade
|Rutgers
|2023 PFF Grade
|
DE - Rodas Johnson
|
57.2
|
LT - Hollin Pierce
|
73.5
|
NT - Gio Paez
|
61.9
|
LG - Curtis Dunlap Jr.
|
62.5
|
DE - James Thompson Jr.
|
76.9
|
C - Gus Zilinskas
|
71.4
|
OLB - Darryl Peterson
|
75.6
|
RG - Kwabena Asamoah
|
52.5
|
ILB - Maema Njongmeta
|
72.8
|
RT - Kamar Missouri
|
52.5
|
ILB - Jordan Turner
|
60.8
|
QB - Gavin Wimsatt
|
68.5
|
OLB - C.J. Goetz
|
66.6
|
RB - Kyle Monangai
|
79.3
|
CB - Alexander Smith
|
71.9
|
WR - Isaiah Washington
|
58.5
|
S - Hunter Wohler
|
78.7
|
WR - JaQuae Jackson
|
75.1
|
S - Kamo'i Latu
|
51.9
|
WR - Christian Dremel
|
66.5
|
CB - Ricardo Hallman
|
73.9
|
TE - Johnny Langan
|
61.3
Leading the Rutgers offense is tailback Kyle Monangai, who is having an incredible start to 2023. He’s top three in the Big Ten in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, and already has two games with over 100 rushing yards.
Monangai has become one of the best running backs in the Big Ten this season, but has yet to show it against actual conference opponents. In their three early non-conference matchups, he averaged 131.6 yards per game and scored five touchdowns. However, against Northwestern and Michigan, he ran for just 76 yards on 3.1 yards per carry across both games.
Monangai could correct that against a Badgers defensive front that’s apparently still unsure of its rotation. Maema Njongmeta, a team captain who had a stellar 2022, played just one snap against Purdue. He was replaced by Jake Chaney and Jordan Turner, who weren’t much of an upgrade. They’re also still looking for foundational pieces on the defensive line. James Thompson Jr. has perhaps shined the most, but the loss of Keeanu Benton is still haunting this front.
Given Rutgers’ reliance on Monangai, the defense shouldn’t struggle to defend the pass as much as they have recently. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a junior in his first year starting. He's averaging just 146.6 passing yards per game while completing 53.8% of his throws. Wimsatt is, however, coming off of a clean and efficient game against Wagner, where he completed 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns. Yet ultimately, if Monangai plays well enough, Wimsatt shouldn't have to do much at all.
Even though Wisconsin is playing yet another less-than-stellar quarterback, he could still perform against a passing defense that’s giving up the most air yards per game of any Big Ten team.
Besides Hunter Wohler, a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has played better than anybody on the team, this secondary is shaky. Kamo’i Latu began the season playing starter snaps, but his workload has slowly decreased since. Travion Blaylock, like Njongmeta, didn’t really see the field against Purdue and is perhaps another example of Mike Tressel’s dissatisfaction.
The Badgers also won’t be able to rely on turnovers the way they have in recent weeks. Rutgers has given the ball away on offense just once so far this season.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2023 PFF Grade
|Rutgers
|2023 PFF Grade
|
LT - Jack Nelson
|
64.8
|
DE - Aaron Lewis
|
84.5
|
LG - Joe Huber
|
71.9
|
DT - Mayan Ahanotu
|
59.2
|
C - Tanner Bortolini
|
64.0
|
DT - Isaiah Iton
|
64.6
|
RG - Michael Furtney
|
65.5
|
DE - Wesley Bailey
|
70.5
|
RT - Riley Mahlman
|
73.2
|
ILB - Deion Jennings
|
69.3
|
QB - Tanner Mordecai
|
79.1
|
ILB - Tyreem Powell
|
65.4
|
RB - Braelon Allen
|
80.7
|
NB - Desmond Igbinosun
|
68.2
|
WR - Bryson Green
|
54.2
|
CB - Robert Longerbeam
|
67.7
|
WR - Chimere Dike
|
65.6
|
S - Shaquan Loyal
|
67.0
|
WR - Will Pauling
|
75.0
|
S - Flip Dixon
|
82.5
|
TE - Hayden Rucci
|
51.0
|
CB - Max Melton
|
61.8
The biggest question mark for Wisconsin’s offense: how they deal with the loss of Chez Mellusi, who suffered a broken leg in the fourth quarter against Purdue?
Braelon Allen will return to the spotlight of the offense after a 116-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance against the Boilermakers. There’s no way of knowing how much his involvement will increase. He averaged nearly 20 carries per game last year, but is now down to 13. This is more indicative of Phil Longo’s attempts to balance the rushing workload, which should allow Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli to finally get involved in the offense.
They’ll have their toughest challenge this season against a Rutgers front that’s become one of the best in the Big Ten, sitting at fourth in rushing yards allowed per game. Linebacker Tyreem Powell leads the team in tackles and is also skilled in coverage, which could be an obstacle for Wisconsin’s slot receivers. Not too far behind in tackles is fellow linebacker Deion Jennings, a fifth-year senior who’s recorded 7+ tackles in each of the last four games.
Mellusi’s injury may also lead to a greater emphasis on the passing game.
Despite the addition of Tanner Mordecai and a plethora of new receivers via the transfer portal, the passing game has been more complimentary than dominant. Mordecai has thrown for 876 yards, but just two touchdowns. This is also an offense without a primary receiver. Four different players have at least 11 receptions, but Allen leads the team with 16. Chimere Dike leads in receiving yards with 228, but has only topped 70 yards once this season. We’ve yet to see a dominant performance from any Badgers receiver this season.
The best player on this defense is probably edge rusher Aaron Lewis, who transferred from Michigan prior to last season. He quickly established himself, recording 19 quarterback hits in 2022, and is even better this year. He only has three QB hits so far this season, but also has 19 pressures, which is fourth in the Big Ten. He’ll be a tough matchup for right tackle Riley Mahlman, who hasn’t allowed a sack since the season opener.
Opposite Lewis is Wesley Bailey, whose 3.5 sacks led the team last season. He hasn’t played as well this year, but still has the talent to make an impact in any given game.
Mordecai will also have to keep his eye out for defensive back Shaquan Loyal, who will look to help in limiting Wisconsin’s slot receivers as well as the running game.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook