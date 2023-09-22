BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's fourth opponent, and first conference foe in Purdue, which the Badgers will face Friday night in West Lafayette (6:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

The Boilermakers offense is led by redshirt junior Hudson Card, who transferred from Texas this past offseason after never becoming a consistent starter in Austin. He opened the season with two decent performances against Fresno State and Virginia Tech. Card then threw for a career-high 323 yards but fumbled the ball four times last week against Syracuse.

He’ll try to correct some of these turnover issues against a defense that just learned how to get turnovers. After not getting a single takeaway in the first two games of the season, the Badgers exploded for six against Georgia Southern. Many came as a result of poor passes, which can be attributed to a Wisconsin defensive front that is improving by the week. They didn’t get a single sack in the season opener, then recorded two against Washington State, leading to a stellar five-sack performance last week. The star edge rusher has been Darryl Peterson, who leads the team in pressures (12) and hurries (nine). Close behind him in pressures is Maema Njongmeta and James Thompson Jr., who both have 10.

The front may also have to keep an eye on running back Devin Mockobee, their leading rusher from last year who currently leads all Purdue backs with 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He’s coming off of a poor 31-yard, 2.6 yards-per-carry performance against Syracuse, but also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech the week prior. Mockobee’s inconsistency issues keep him from being a total threat, but they’ll still try to incorporate him to keep the pressure off of Card.

The Badgers will face a unique challenge this week in the form of a receiver with elite talent. Wide out Deion Burks broke out in the season opener with 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns on only four receptions. Defenses have begun to take notice of his athleticism and explosiveness, keying in on him in recent weeks, but he’s still become a favorite target for Card. Opposite Burks is Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, a junior who entered last week with 231 career receiving yards but ended up catching 10 balls for 114 yards against Syracuse. He may be a new threat for Card.

The duo will face a Wisconsin secondary led by star safety Hunter Wohler. The junior is coming off of a performance where he finished with 10 total tackles, a sack and two interceptions. That effort won him the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award. Last week was simply more of the excellence we’ve seen from him this season. Wohler's 34 total tackles rank second in the Big Ten, while he’s tied for the lead in solo tackles with 26. He’s quickly become Wisconsin’s best player on defense and perhaps of the entire team. Yet, apart from Wohler, this secondary doesn’t inspire too much confidence. They had no idea how to stop Cameron Ward two weeks ago, then let Davis Brin throw for 383 yards last week.