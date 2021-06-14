3-2-1: What we've learned after two official visit weekends
With two big official visit weekends now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com revisits its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED AFTER TWO OFFICIAL VISIT WEEKENDS
1. JT Seagreaves did enough to earn an offer
Tight end recruiting was the topic of one of our two questions last week, and we now have some clarity at the position moving forward. After seeing both Andrew Keller and JT Segreaves at camp earlier this month, position coach Mickey Turner decided to extend a scholarship to the latter, a lightly recruited in-state prospect from Monroe High School.
Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound rising senior, has watched his recruitment with the Badgers explode this month. He camped twice and visited unofficially during one of those stops in Madison. UW offered on Friday and will officially host Seagreaves, who is also a standout basketball player and track athlete, this weekend.
"If you would have told me this was going to happen a couple months ago, I probably wouldn’t have believed you," Seagreaves told BadgerBlitz.com.
A FutureCast has already been put in for Seagreaves, who should be on commit watch this weekend. With him seemingly penciled into this class, it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin continues to pursue Boston College commit Jeremiah Franklin, who has been on UW's recruiting board for some time. Keller has a lot of options, but Iowa has to be considered the favorite in his recruitment moving forward.
2. Two-team race for four-star Billy Schrauth
