3-2-1: What we've learned after Wisconsin's two camp sessions

1. Gary Brown targeted two running backs in the 2023 class

First-year position coach Gary Brown offered one tailback after each camp session on Thursday and Monday.

On June 3, the Badgers targeted JT Smith from Hough High School in North Carolina. The rising junior also has offers from East Carolina, Minnesota and Penn State.

"Me and Coach Brown - the relationship is there. He's a good person and we have a genuine connection," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Brown broke it down and said that he had a couple of criteria that he focuses on in a running back and that I met all those areas. He thought I made plays during camp and that's why they wanted to offer me early.

"I really like Wisconsin - I like the family feel and the whole atmosphere there. I like how they bring everyone together and that football is not first every time. They want to have deeper relationships with their players."

Offer No. 2 came on Monday when Brown identified Kaden Moorman, a lightly-recruited athlete from Kentucky. Wisconsin liked his skillset enough to be offer No. 1 on Moorman's scholarship list.

"It was just amazing," Moorman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I really didn’t know how to react or what to say.

"I was with the running backs coach for most of the day. I love Coach (Gary) Brown - we clicked right away. Coach Brown said he liked how electric I was with the ball, my hands, my route running and my speed out of the backfield. I ran a 4.63 (second) 40-yard dash and I think they liked that as well."

Prior to camp, four-star tailback Richard Young was the only prospect at the position with a known offer from the Badgers. Moorman and Smith are both expected to return to campus this fall for unofficial visits.

2. Two under-the-radar prospects in the 2022 class catch the staff's attention