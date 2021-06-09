In-state TE JT Seagreaves camps twice, schedules official to Wisconsin
After he camped at Wisconsin on Thursday, JT Seagreaves was invited back to Madison for a second session this past Monday.
With two strong camp performances in front of position coach Mickey Turner now in the books, the in-state tight end from Monroe High School has locked in an official visit with the Badgers for later this month.
