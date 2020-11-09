The ever-so-modified 2020 season for No. 13 Wisconsin still stands at a 1-0 mark after the divisional contest with Purdue was canceled last week. Now, we await further word from Wisconsin on Monday about updated COVID-19 cases and if the program will face Michigan in a Saturday evening tilt inside "The Big House" (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten (and on Wisconsin's recruiting front), two questions leading up to what could be UW's second game of the season, and one bold prediction that hones in on Michigan's struggles against the pass.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE WEEKEND

1. Wisconsin added another playmaker to its 2021 class in wide receiver Markus Allen

My phone blew up more than usual (especially for this week) Friday afternoon with the commitment of the Northmont (OH) standout. The four-star wide out and former Michigan commit chose Wisconsin over 25 other schools that offered, including Boston College, Cincinnati and Virginia. Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia were other Power Five programs that extended opportunities to play at the next level. According to Allen's recent Hudl film, which is embedded below, he caught 60 passes for 884 yards and 14 touchdowns before his 2020 prep season ended.