3-2-1: What lies ahead for Wisconsin during Michigan week?
The ever-so-modified 2020 season for No. 13 Wisconsin still stands at a 1-0 mark after the divisional contest with Purdue was canceled last week.
Now, we await further word from Wisconsin on Monday about updated COVID-19 cases and if the program will face Michigan in a Saturday evening tilt inside "The Big House" (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).
BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten (and on Wisconsin's recruiting front), two questions leading up to what could be UW's second game of the season, and one bold prediction that hones in on Michigan's struggles against the pass.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE WEEKEND
1. Wisconsin added another playmaker to its 2021 class in wide receiver Markus Allen
My phone blew up more than usual (especially for this week) Friday afternoon with the commitment of the Northmont (OH) standout. The four-star wide out and former Michigan commit chose Wisconsin over 25 other schools that offered, including Boston College, Cincinnati and Virginia. Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia were other Power Five programs that extended opportunities to play at the next level.
According to Allen's recent Hudl film, which is embedded below, he caught 60 passes for 884 yards and 14 touchdowns before his 2020 prep season ended.
Allen's decision now allows UW to sit at No. 15 in the country for the 2021 class. Rivals holds eight of those oral commits as four-star recruits, with the other 12 are three-star players. To repurpose a clichéd movie quote: "Yes, Virginia, Paul Chryst and his staff can recruit."
Allen's coach told BadgerBlitz.com that Wisconsin "checked all the boxes." That feels like a phrase I've heard a lot in this class to be honest.
Jon mentioned this on Friday, but that is now two commitments new wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has helped secure since joining Wisconsin in early March, in the middle of a pandemic that has led to an extended recruiting dead period. That is quite the start in Madison for the former NFL assistant.
RELATED: Check out BadgerBlitz.com's coverage of Allen's commitment here:
*Coach: Four-star WR Markus Allen "checked all the boxes for Wisconsin"
*Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Four-star WR Markus Allen
2. Wisconsin's active COVID-19 cases has dropped, and the program is doing some work in person.
