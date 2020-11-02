The Wisconsin Badgers' modified 2020 season still stands at a 1-0 mark after the divisional clash with Nebraska was canceled last week. In an Oct. 28 statement from UW, it was halting "team activities" for a period of a week "due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program."

Now, we await further word from Wisconsin on Tuesday about updated COVID-19 cases and whether or not the program will face Purdue on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten, two questions leading up to what could be UW's second game of the season, and one bold prediction for a Saturday conference showdown.