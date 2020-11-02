Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: What will come of Purdue week?
The Wisconsin Badgers' modified 2020 season still stands at a 1-0 mark after the divisional clash with Nebraska was canceled last week. In an Oct. 28 statement from UW, it was halting "team activities" for a period of a week "due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program."
Now, we await further word from Wisconsin on Tuesday about updated COVID-19 cases and whether or not the program will face Purdue on Saturday.
BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten, two questions leading up to what could be UW's second game of the season, and one bold prediction for a Saturday conference showdown.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THIS WEEKEND
1. As of Saturday, the number of Wisconsin's cases increased
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez spoke about it on ESPN College Gameday Saturday morning, but Wisconsin's athletic department released an update later that afternoon:
Since Thursday’s update, the Wisconsin football program has had two additional staff members and five additional student-athlete register confirmed positive PCR tests for COVID-19. There are currently 22 active COVID-19 cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. Those active cases include 12 student-athletes and 10 staff members.
Additionally, after further consultation and clarification from officials at Public Health Madison & Dane County, Coach Chryst was informed that the earliest he would be able to return to work, should he remain symptom-free, is on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide further updates on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
2. The Big Ten standings are currently B-A-N-A-N-A-S
