Wisconsin was the last traditional recruiting visit Markus Allen was able to take on March 1 before campuses were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That proved to be an important trip for the four-star receiver, especially after he backed off a commitment from Michigan in September.

"The pandemic was tough on the kids," Northmont (MI) head coach Anthony Broering told BadgerBlitz.com. "They couldn’t go to the places they wanted - I think the week before we shut down here in Ohio, we were planning on going to Ohio State on a Friday and we got shut down on Thursday.

"Markus never really got to go to Ann Arbor, and that made it difficult. So he had that comfort level with Wisconsin and they did a great job with him. Once he committed to Michigan they backed off. And then when he decommitted they reached out to check on him and things just went from there."