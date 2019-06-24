With Wisconsin's camp season coming to an end Friday, we reexamine our 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.

1. Four new offers were extended - two leading to commitments

When the dust settled this weekend, four known camp offers were extended during the course of the month. On June 1, Cade McDonald walked into Camp Randall as a lightly-recruited in-state defensive end but headed back to Hudson with an offer in hand. Days later, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior added his name to UW's 2020 commit list.

Jackson Acker had a similar story the following weekend. The in-state athlete from Verona High School had just one camp he wanted to attend this summer, and he certainly capitalized on his opportunity in Madison.

After working closely with position coach John Settle for much of the day, Acker, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, earned an offer from the Badgers. Hours later, the three-star prospect become pledge No. 2 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2021 class.

Friday at UW's final camp, junior tight end Jameson Geers left with a scholarship after a very strong performance. Geers, 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, is an athletic pass catcher who likely projects best as an H-back in Wisconsin's pro-style offense. He also has offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Northwestern and Virginia, among others.

Finally, Carson Hinzman, who camped twice this month, announced his offer from the Badgers on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect showed a good amount of improvement from his first showing to his second, and now has scholarships from UW and Iowa.

2. Offered prospects were willing to camp