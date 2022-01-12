Better Know a Badger: Three-star DB Avyonne Jones

"He understands concepts. He has been at a big-time football program, playing a high level of football, deep in the playoffs year in and year out. Fun to watch him play. They had a hell of a run this year, and we're excited to get him here. He had a big season for them. He's a big-time leader as well."

"That was one of the first things that stood out is we saw him as a guy who really could play anything in our secondary," Leonhard said on Dec. 15. "Obviously, he plays corner at an extremely high level and that might be his best position. But versatility, extremely bright, understands the game of football. He does a lot for his team as far as communication goes, which not a lot of corners are doing. So that was another thing.

Wednesday kicks off our endeavor with defensive back Avyonne Jones . The Southlake (TX) Carroll product announced his commitment to Wisconsin in late June, and the former Oklahoma State pledge officially signed with UW last month.

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its annual "Better Know a Badger" series, where we check in with the incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes.

Wisconsin signed 14 scholarship players in December as part of its 2022 class. Most will begin their journeys to Madison this summer. However, head coach Paul Chryst and his program expect six players to enroll early this month.

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Jones on Jan. 10, just days away from his upcoming travels to Madison. Questions and answers are lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

First thing, Avyonne. You ended your high school career. Your program got into the playoffs. You made some big plays. I know I talked to you, I think, about it in mid-November when we talked with you on our YouTube channel, but just how was playing your senior year with everything, and how do you feel it went?

"Our senior year was definitely something special. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but we were still able to make it to the fourth round and had a phenomenal year, especially with a lot of new parts on our team. And honestly, I don't think I could be more proud of the way that we played this year. We had a team that had a lot to prove, and we proved people wrong."

I think we talked about it a few months ago, too, but Texas high school football -- how would you describe it?

"The best of the best, is the best way I would describe it. I feel like, especially in the 5A and 6A [classes], you see a caliber of athletes that you're not going to typically see in high school football. Especially because you don't just play those high-caliber athletes in the playoffs. You play them week in and week out, and I think that's what's so special about it."

Texas is a hotbed for Division I, Power Five recruits. We all know this. Who is the best player, though, that you've gone against to this day?

"Hmm, is this as in full pads, or ever -- just 7-on-7 or anything like that?"

It could be full pads or 7-on-7.

"7-on-7 would probably be [Ohio State wide receiver] Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I played with him on a team called Texas Swoosh whenever I was a young buck. I played with him and [Clemson safety] R.J. Mickens and all of them, and he was probably the best receiver I ever got to go against."

What about pads then?

[pauses] "Pads. Honestly, I'd really have to say [former Minnesota and current Texas Tech wide receiver] Brady Boyd or [2022 South Carolina wide receiver signee] Landon Samson, which are actually kids from Southlake."

You signed with Wisconsin last month, but did any schools try to keep in contact or continue to recruit you until you signed on that dotted line during that early signing period?

"Honestly, just about all of the schools that I had been talking to were keeping in touch until it was all said and done. But just about every school that I had been talking to throughout my entire recruitment had still been kind of keeping in touch.

"So it was definitely interesting, because for me, it was like I was set and everything, but there was definitely still a lot of recruiting that was trying to happen. But we obviously had just kind of said that we had made the decision and we were set. We appreciated them reaching out, but we knew what we wanted to do."

Just what did it take for you -- as you're playing football, you're a student in high school -- what did it take for you to to enroll early? What were the steps that you had to take and plan years before to make this happen, where you're going to enroll in January?

"This is actually something that I've been working on since the seventh grade. I saw my older brothers and friends on my teams who were quite a bit older than me do it, and so I've been taking summer courses since the seventh grade to make sure that I'd be able to do this.

"I've been taking summer courses every year. I also took online classes, so I could get ahead, and so it's definitely been a process and it's been something that we've been preparing for, for a long time."

Since we last spoke in early November, how often have you been in contact with the staff with your arrival on campus coming soon? Who are you talking with the most?

"I had just recently talked to Coach Leonhard and coach 'Po' [UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat] probably two days ago. Honestly, most of it's just been them making sure everything's set up, and we're all ready to go. That's probably been the biggest thing that we've talked about, is just making sure that we're ready to get on campus. But I guess, I would say probably coach 'Po' is the one that I've been in contact with the most."

What has stood out to you about Wisconsin and its staff for you to come to a Big Ten school, compared to the other opportunities you had?

"I think a huge part of the staff is just whenever they talk to those players about the coaches, I've heard nothing but good things about coach Leonhard and coach 'Po' and Coach Chryst, and you can tell that they care about their players and that their players trust them. As much as you think you kind of have to have that to be in college football, a lot of the times, that doesn't necessarily happen, and so that's something that was huge.

"Obviously, the Big Ten is incredibly competitive football, and it was a place where I could go against high-caliber athletes every week and felt like it was the best fit."

We [reporters] talked to Jim Leonhard during the early signing period on December 15. He said that they see you "as a guy who could really play anything in our secondary." Have there been any further chats since you and I spoke in November as to where they envision you on the defense?

"No, sir. Nothing super specific. I have plans to go out there and play wherever they put me. I've always played multiple positions in the secondary, and I don't have a preference. I just want to go out there and play and do what I can, what's best for the team."