Wisconsin had to cancel its spring game Friday due to poor weather, but that didn't stop the coaching staff from hosting a handful of talented prospects.

One of the top players on this weekend's guest list was Kaden Johnson, a 2020 linebacker from Minnesota who picked up a scholarship from the Badgers while on campus.

"It was truly a blessing," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "For Coach (Paul) Chryst to offer me on their practice field was amazing."