2020 LB Kaden Johnson picks up Wisconsin offer during visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin had to cancel its spring game Friday due to poor weather, but that didn't stop the coaching staff from hosting a handful of talented prospects.

One of the top players on this weekend's guest list was Kaden Johnson, a 2020 linebacker from Minnesota who picked up a scholarship from the Badgers while on campus.

"It was truly a blessing," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "For Coach (Paul) Chryst to offer me on their practice field was amazing."

Kaden Johnson
