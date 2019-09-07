MADISON -- The No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers rolled over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday afternoon in a 61-0 win inside Camp Randall Stadium. Both sides of the ball dominated against their MAC opponent this weekend, and here are five things we learned about the Badgers:

1. Jack Coan CAN complete a deep pass and showed why he is QB1

What a day for Coan, as he completed 26-of-33 passes for a career-high 363 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. According to UW, that marked the 24th time in school history a Badger has thrown for over 300 yards in school history -- and Coan became the 11th quarterback to do so. This performance now places Coan fifth all-time in UW history for a passing yards in a single game. In his time on the field on Saturday afternoon, he led the offense to nine chunk plays of 15 yards or more through the air. "He's a baller," true freshman quarterback Graham Mertz said. In those first 30 minutes, Coan made history with the most passing yards in a first half in UW history with 276. With Central Michigan holding up decently against Jonathan Taylor and the rushing attack, UW aired it out ... and aired it out with success. The first-half play calling appeared right down the middle with 22 passes and 22 runs. However, the Badgers gained more than double passing the ball than rushing (those aforementioned 276 to 123). After much public discussion about missing a couple of deep passes against USF last week, two of Coan's three touchdown passes on Saturday came on throws of 36 and 46 yards to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. "It felt really good," Coan said. "'Q' had made some amazing plays, and just for him to get his first touchdowns back were amazing. I was so happy for him." Coan displayed accuracy on both short and deep passes and guided the offense to 52 of the team's 61 points against Central Michigan. Through two games, he has completed 45-of-59 throws (76.3 percent) for 564 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Bigger tests await starting in two weeks, but a promising start so far for the New York native.

2. Wisconsin's defense continues its dominant start

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his unit again overwhelmed their adversaries across the line of scrimmage. Central Michigan gained just 58 yards on 45 plays, averaging a minuscule 1.3 per snap. The Chippewas only converted one third down on 14 attempts. Inside linebacker Chris Orr said there is pride in what the defense has accomplished, but the good feelings are short lived. "You hang your hats on it until about midnight tonight, then it's over with," Orr said. "It's already pretty much over with. It's something that you take pride in, though, definitely keeping a goose egg up there. As we like to say, keeping a zero up there, we definitely take pride in that. Even if we took our starters out, we take pride in that. When the twos go in or whoever's rotating in, we want to make sure we keep that zero up there."

Out of a dozen CMU drives, the most yardage given up by UW on a series was 24 yards. The defense tallied one sack, five tackles for loss and one interception while forcing seven three-and-outs in the win. Though they will undoubtedly face much better offenses starting in two weeks, this is yet another effort the Badgers should be proud of. In two games, the team has allowed 215 total yards, just 4-of-28 third-down conversions, and more importantly, no points.

#Wisconsin gets its largest shutout since beating Marquette 85-0 in 1915. #Badgers — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) September 7, 2019

3. Jonathan Taylor continues his scorching start

There may not have been huge stats on record for Taylor in terms of yardage -- as Central Michigan honed in on him during the game -- but he gained 102 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns on the ground. That is the 24th time in 29 games the junior back has gone over the century mark in his career. In addition, Taylor continued to show he can be a threat in the passing game with a 17-yard score. According to UW, he is just the third Badger back since 1996 with at least three touchdown receptions in a season (Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon were the other two). "It's huge," Coan said about Taylor as a threat in the passing game. "You just want to get him the ball whatever way is possible, and you know when he has the ball in his hands, he's going to make some crazy plays -- so it's truly really good for us." In two games, Taylor has scored eight touchdowns (five rushing, three receiving). Teams will continue to focus in on stopping him and the rushing game, but he has showcased his emerging, multi-faceted skillset early on.

4. Quintez Cephus' presence changes the Wisconsin offense even more

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauling in his first touchdown catch against Central Michigan. (Darren Lee)

As previously mentioned, Wisconsin's passing game was on point against Central Michigan. A big part of that was due to Cephus, who hauled in a career-high six catches for 130 yards with two long touchdown receptions. "I'd say it's just amazing like how un-rusty he is, if that makes sense," Coan said after the game. "You would think a person that sat out that long wouldn't be as good right away coming back, but I feel like he hasn't missed a beat so it's been awesome to have him." His first touchdown since the 2017 season came when Coan found him down the left sideline and hit him in stride for a 36-yard touchdown with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter.

The next offensive series thereafter, Cephus hauled in an over-the-shoulder catch for a 46-yard touchdown. As deep as Wisconsin's receivers are, the Georgia native adds that extra dimension to this offense. His ability to create separation was seen especially in those two touchdown catches. Orr noted the wide out brings joy and "definitely an energy that he just naturally possesses," but on the field, Cephus also brings "a spark." "You saw it today, another big time threat on the offense," Orr said. "That'll do nothing but help us be better as a team." We have talked ad nauseam about a few topics regarding the Badgers' offense wanting to achieve balance. They definitely have the weapons to do so, especially with Cephus on the field. "He certainly gives us a great energy," Chryst said. "There is a reason why the linemen absolutely love and appreciate him. Every down, first game, couple of those screens that we hit, he was a big part of that. You saw a little bit different today." "He missed a year playing with a group that he loves and in a game that he loves. When you get it back, there is a spirit about him that we'd all be crazy not to see and appreciate and learn from."

They're putting on a show at Camp Randall.@QoDeep_87 just made it 44-0 @BadgerFootball late in the second quarter.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/rscd1PCDEe — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 7, 2019

5. The first two games came against non-conference, Group of 5 opponents, but this team feels different than last year's