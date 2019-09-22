MADISON -- Earlier this week, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson spoke with media and declared a sentiment, as seen in an article from Rivals.com's The Wolverine:

“We’re just looking to go out there and make a statement, simple as that,” Patterson said.

Of course, that made its way to Wisconsin.

“Yeah, we were talking about that all week," safety Eric Burrell said after the win. "At the end of the day, it’s Wisconsin versus Michigan. You do whatever you got to do to help your team. I appreciate him for not even motivating us, but you know, just that’s more fire for us. A lot of fuel for that. Regardless of what he says, we’re going to play Wisconsin football, do whatever we got to do.”

Saturday afternoon, the Badgers responded with a message of their own with a resounding 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan. A national broadcast audience watching on FOX, along with the 80,245 fans inside Camp Randall Stadium, witnessed Paul Chryst’s squad dismantle and roll over the Wolverines in demonstrative fashion for most of the game.