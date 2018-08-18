Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus will "take a leave of absence" from the Wisconsin football team, the junior announced Saturday evening.

Cephus, who has played in 23 games with 13 career starts, was expected to be the Badgers top wide out in 2018. UW opens the season in 13 days against Western Kentucky.

According to Cephus' statement, an April incident led to an accusation of "unlawful charges." Wisconsin has yet to release a statement in regards to Cephus' status with the team.

Should Cephus miss extended time, A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor would round out the top three options at the position, with true freshman Aron Cruickshank likely in the No. 4 spot.