Published Apr 23, 2025
2027 QB Oscar Frye gets his first look at Wisconsin during Spring Showcase
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Wisconsin landed Danny O'Neil, a standout from Cathedral High School in Indiana, via the transfer portal this winter.

Oscar Frye, who visited Madison for the first time this past weekend, has a connection with O'Neil dating back to his time in elementary school.

"I was part of the same quarterback academy, QB XFactor, as Danny O'Neil here in Indy," Frye told BadgerBlitz.com. "He took me under his wing when I was still in elementary school, so I’ve always had a lot of respect for him. It was great to catch up and see him play at such a high level. He really represents Indiana and our QB coach, Anthony Morelli, in the best possible way."

