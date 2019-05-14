News More News
basketball

Wisconsin wants to get 2019 PF Ronnie DeGray on campus

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
With just nine scholarship players on the current roster, the Wisconsin coaching staff has some holes to fill heading into the summer.

And while head coach Greg Gard waits on a decision from Marquette transfers Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser, assistant coach Howard Moore is still keeping tabs on at least one unsigned prospect in the 2019 class. The newest name to surface on the Badgers' radar is Ronnie DeGray, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward from Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

Ronnie DeGray
