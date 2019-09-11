On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin tight end Zander Neuville announced on social media that he "sustained another injury, one that means an end" to his football career.

Neuville, a former walk-on and converted defensive lineman, gained a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA for the 2019 season. On Aug. 27, BadgerBlitz.com reported that the Waupaca native was cleared fully to participate in games by the NCAA and had been "cleared medically" by the Badgers' sports medicine staff.

At that time, there was no timetable for a return to the field in game action by UW.