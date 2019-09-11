Wisconsin TE Zander Neuville announces injury, end of football career
On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin tight end Zander Neuville announced on social media that he "sustained another injury, one that means an end" to his football career.
Neuville, a former walk-on and converted defensive lineman, gained a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA for the 2019 season. On Aug. 27, BadgerBlitz.com reported that the Waupaca native was cleared fully to participate in games by the NCAA and had been "cleared medically" by the Badgers' sports medicine staff.
At that time, there was no timetable for a return to the field in game action by UW.
Known for his run blocking skills, Neuville played in 42 career games (14 starts), catching 10 passes for 84 yards heading into this season.
Neuville becomes the latest Wisconsin tight end to be sidelined due to injury. Early in fall camp, UW announced redshirt junior Gabe Lloyd was lost for the season due to a right leg injury. During one scrimmage in August, redshirt junior Luke Benzschawel suffered a right leg injury and has been designated as "out" the past two games. Coy Wanner was also not on the 110-man fall camp roster with a left leg injury.
Jake Ferguson had surgery on his left thumb during fall camp, though the redshirt sophomore has started both games and reeled in six catches for 71 yards.