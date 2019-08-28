On top of that news, the sixth-year player and former in-state walk-on has also been "cleared medically" by the Badgers' sports medicine staff.

Wednesday morning brought more good news for the offense of the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers. A UW official confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com that, according to the NCAA, tight end Zander Neuville is now eligible to participate in games.

However, the official also told BadgerBlitz.com that Wisconsin has not placed a timetable for when Neuville could be ready for game action "from a competitive readiness standpoint."

The UW official told BadgerBlitz.com that Neuville, a Waupaca, Wis., native, has started "light practice activities" this week. He played in only three games last season after returning from a torn ACL in his right leg, only to suffer a left leg injury that caused him to miss the rest of Wisconsin's 2018 campaign.

UW later officially confirmed Neuville's status to the public.

Earlier in August, it was announced Neuville would return for a sixth year and was cleared by the NCAA to practice but was still awaiting word that he could participate in games. A former defensive lineman turned tight end known for his run blocking skills, Neuville has played in 42 career games (14 starts) and has caught 10 passes for 84 yards heading into the 2019 season.