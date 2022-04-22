Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 15 Recap: That's a wrap

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin concluded its spring schedule on Friday evening inside the McClain Center with a fully-padded practice that featured a significant amount of 11-on-11 work. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 15th spring session. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances for the spring. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allows the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty. RELATED: Practice No. 13 Recap | Practice No. 14 Recap |

Key Observations

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (Jake Kocorowski)

*The session lasted well over two hours, and the team participated in plenty of 11-on-11 reps. *Offensive play of the day could go to a number of deep completions on Friday night, but we'll go with quarterback Graham Mertz hitting Chimere Dike for a 60-yard touchdown on a beautiful play-action call. Defense was duped, and no one was around Dike for at least 15 yards. *Quarterback Chase Wolf found success against the second-team and reserves. He hit wide receiver Skyler Bell for a 49-yard touchdown. He also delivered a 45-yard score to wide receiver Markus Allen later on. *Allen also pulled in a contested touchdown catch during red zone 11-on-11 work with cornerback Avyonne Jones in coverage. *Wide receiver Dean Engram was a popular target for Wolf and the reserve quarterbacks on the day. That included the converted cornerback snaring a deep pass from UW's QB2 during the second 11-on-11 team segment. *Pressure in the backfield again showed up. That included BadgerBlitz.com crediting unofficial sacks to Maema Njongmeta, Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers. Bollers in particular appeared to record three would-be sacks against the second-team/reserve offensive line. *Wisconsin's cornerback room continues to impress this spring. BadgerBlitz.com credited unofficial pass breakups to Alexander Smith, Al Ashford III, Justin Clark and Max Lofy. It's still early, but this group could be one of the, if not, the deepest in the program with Smith, Clark, transfer corners Jay Shaw and Cedrick Dort Jr., and Ricardo Hallman. You could lump in Amaun Williams and Lofy as well.

*Outside of the 60-yard touchdown from Mertz to Dike, it's fair to say Wisconsin's first-team defense and its rotating contributors performed well overall against its first-team offense. Mertz made some solid throws at times, but Jim Leonhard's unit contained consistent production for the most part. *Kicker Vito Calvaruso missed just one field goal in eight total attempts on the day. Though he hooked a 37-yard attempt, he rebounded immediately to drill a 54-yarder through the uprights with plenty to spare during an early extra point/field goal segment. Nate Van Zelst went 4-of-5. *Calvaruso's leg strength is evident with each try. Our sample size to view his abilities has been limited due to what the Arkansas transfer noted was a right quad pull that cost him a couple of weeks of spring ball. He wants to hold both kickoff and field goal duties next season, so that will be a storyline heading into August.

Who's In, Who's Out

Among those BadgerBlitz.com unofficially did not see dressed in pads for practice included, but may not be limited to, the following: *Tight ends Clay Cundiff (right leg), Jack Eschenbach (shoulder), Jack Pugh (right leg) and Cam Large *Outside linebackers Aaron Witt and Marty Strey *Cornerback A'Khoury Lyde and Semar Melvin *Running backs Julius Davis, Chez Mellusi (ACL), Isaac Guerendo (lisfranc) and Brady Schipper *Safeties Travian Blaylock (right leg) and Preston Zachman *Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann *Defensive linemen Keeanu Benton (right arm), Isaiah Mullens (right arm), Isaac Townsend (abdominal), Gio Paez and Tommy Brunner *Wide receiver Jordan DiBenedetto and Stephan Bracey Jr. *Inside linebackers Spencer Lytle and Bryan Sanborn

Offensive Line/Defensive Line Combinations

The first-team offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, again showed the following -- Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Logan Brown. The second-team unit appeared as follows, from left tackle to right tackle: Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel/Dylan Barrett, Cormac Sampson, Trey Wedig, Nolan Rucci. Bortolini, towards the end of the session, worked at left guard. Late in practice, UW also trotted out a line that showed, again from left tackle to right tackle: Barrett Nelson, Benzschawel, Kerry Kodanko, Sean Timmis, Wedig. With Benton and Mullens out again, the first-up reps during the initial 11-on-11 segment for the defensive line went to James Thompson Jr. and Rodas Johnson at end. Third-year sophomore Ben Barten plugged the middle at nose tackle. Other combinations of defensive linemen seen on Saturday included Cade McDonald/Barten/Mike Jarvis.

Quick Thoughts

*Former Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was at practice *Walk-on wide receiver Haakon Anderson recorded several receptions on Friday. One included a beautiful catch on a Mertz throw to the left sideline where he stayed inbounds during an early skelly period. *The lone interception BadgerBlitz.com unofficially credited the defense was an Owen Arnett pick after the ball was tipped up into the air on a Wolf throw. Cornerback Amaun Williams came down with one, but Bollers worked into the backfield before quarterback Deacon Hill released the ball. *True freshman quarterback Myles Burkett received work during the final two 11-on-11 series.