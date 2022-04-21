Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 14 Recap: In the home stretch

*The passing game overall performed well on Thursday morning with open receiving targets and what looked like better timing when containing the pass rush. First, let's start with the bad news. Early on in his third 11-on-11 series, quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception to cornerback Justin Clark on a ball that was underthrown and to the inside. It was a great pick for Clark, the Toledo transfer who has worked as a first-team corner on the outside and in the slot recently.

*However, Mertz appeared solid during a 9-on-9 period prior to the pick, which included a completion where he hit wide receiver Dean Engram for around 30-ish yards. In a later 11-on-11 drive, he threaded the needle between defenders to hit wide receiver Skyler Bell on a reception, then hit tight end Jaylan Franklin on what appeared to be a long cross pattern a couple of reps later.

*Mertz was perfect in a red zone skelly period that included two touchdowns -- one each to tailback Braelon Allen and wide receiver Keontez Lewis. The quarterbacks overall were sharp in this 7-on-7 period. Chase Wolf connected with wide receiver Chimere Dike for a nice pitch and catch over the middle that appeared to go about 20 yards for a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Deacon Hill ended that period with a beautiful pass to his left that Franklin caught in stride for a score.

*The other interception of the day came from redshirt freshman safety Owen Arnett off of Wolf. Another ball deflected up in the air, and the walk-on defensive back came down with it. Cornerback Amaun Williams nearly made another highlight play over his shoulder on a Wolf throw that hit him in the chest when running to chase down the deep throw.

*Third-year sophomore Jordan Turner continues to take first-up reps next to walk-on Tatum Grass, and BadgerBlitz.com unofficially credited him with two sacks and a pressure, with the latter coming on the Clark interception.