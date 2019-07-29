After news broke earlier this summer that freshman Skyler Meyers entered the NCAA transfer portal, BadgerBlitz.com confirmed that Griffin Grady is no longer on the active roster. A UW official stated the Badgers are in process of applying for a "medical non-counter" for Grady to remain on scholarship at the university.

Wisconsin's depth at outside linebacker took another off-season hit.

Grady, a member of the 2016 recruiting class, chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Northwestern and Virginia. He played in 12 games as a true freshman but redshirted the following season. Grady recorded six tackles in nine games in 2018.

This spring, Grady, 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, transitioned from middle to outside linebacker. In total, he competed in 21 games and recorded 10 tackles, including five solo stops.

According to BadgerBlitz.com's projected scholarship chart, that currently leaves 83 scholarship players on Wisconsin's roster.