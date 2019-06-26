A UW official confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday morning that projected outside linebacker Skyler Meyers is in the transfer portal.

The SEC Network's Cole Cubelic first reported the news earlier on Wednesday with several reports coming thereafter.

Listed at 6'3 and 200 pounds on Wisconsin's 2019 National Signing Day page in December, Meyers became one of two scholarship outside linebackers coming to Madison for the class that included early enrollee Spencer Lytle.

Meyers previously committed to UW in early November and received 18 offers overall. He did not enroll early at Wisconsin but joined the program during the summer.