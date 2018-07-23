What to watch: Quarterback is pretty straight forward, just as long as injuries don't hit the position. Junior Alex Hornibrook is the proven starter, with sophomore Jack Coan, redshirt freshman Danny Vanden Boom and true freshman Chase Wolf behind him, in that order. The biggest question this fall - something we likely won't learn during camp - is if Coan redshirts in 2018 or participates in more than four contests? Will Paul Chryst try and create eligibility separation between Hornibrook and Coan, or will he continue to provide the latter with experience?

Too early prediction: Again, not something we'll find out during fall camp, but I do not think Coan redshirts in 2018.