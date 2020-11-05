Since the award was first handed out in 2015, Nigel Hayes (2017) is the only other Wisconsin player who was a candidate for the award. Reuvers could not only become the first Wisconsin player to win the honor, but also the first from the Big Ten to take home the award.

Thursday, Nate Reuvers was named one of 20 candidates for the Karl Malone Award given to the best power forward in college basketball. The senior big man joins Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Seth Towns of Ohio State as players from the Big Ten to make the preseason watchlist.

The Minnesota native has become a leader for Wisconsin on both ends of the floor. A third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, Reuvers averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game as a junior.

Reuvers has upped his scoring total each of the past two years. He has also been the anchor for one of the best defenses in the country. Over his career in Madison, Reuvers has totaled 144 blocks, which is tied with Jared Berggren for third all-time in school history. He is behind only Frank Kaminsky and Ethan Happ, who have 153 and 154 career blocks, respectively.

In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be trimmed down to 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the award will be announced on April 9, 2021.

Earlier this week, redshirt senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice was named to the watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.