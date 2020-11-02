Wisconsin's redshirt senior point guard joined Geo Baker of Rutgers and Ayo Dosunmo of Illinois as one of three Big Ten players up for the award. Trice would become the first Badger to win the honor and only the fourth player in Big Ten history to take home the trophy if selected.

Monday, D’Mitrik Trice was named to the watchlist for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

A third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, Trice was one of the catalysts behind a big end of the season run for the Badgers that ultimately ended in a Big Ten title. During a stretch where Wisconsin won nine of its final 10 games, Trice averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Trice is Wisconsin’s sixth candidate for the award and the first since Bronson Koenig in 2017. The list of 20 candidates will be trimmed down to 10 in late January then down to five in late February before a winner is announced on April 9, 2021.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).