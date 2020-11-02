 D’Mitrik Trice was named to the watchlist for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award
basketball

D'Mitrick Trice a candidate for 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Raul Vasquez
Staff Writer

Monday, D’Mitrik Trice was named to the watchlist for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wisconsin's redshirt senior point guard joined Geo Baker of Rutgers and Ayo Dosunmo of Illinois as one of three Big Ten players up for the award. Trice would become the first Badger to win the honor and only the fourth player in Big Ten history to take home the trophy if selected.

D’Mitrik Trice was named to the watchlist for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award (Darren Lee)

A third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, Trice was one of the catalysts behind a big end of the season run for the Badgers that ultimately ended in a Big Ten title. During a stretch where Wisconsin won nine of its final 10 games, Trice averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Trice is Wisconsin’s sixth candidate for the award and the first since Bronson Koenig in 2017. The list of 20 candidates will be trimmed down to 10 in late January then down to five in late February before a winner is announced on April 9, 2021.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

2021 BOB COUSY POINT GUARD OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Jared Butler, Baylor

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Javonte Smart, LSU

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

Daron Russell, Rhode Island

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Geordano Baker, Rutgers

Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Kihei Clark, Virginia

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

