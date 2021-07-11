Wisconsin's mid-term recruiting grades: Offense

The early Signing Period is approaching in December, followed by National Signing Day in February of 2022, meaning we're roughly halfway through the senior recruiting cycle. The Badgers currently sit at 11 total commitments, a number that is expected to be around 15 to 17 when ink finally hits paper in December and February. BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's group as it stands today, with a class that ranks 38th nationally in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, and hands out marks on the offensive side of the ball in this edition of Mid-Term Grades.

QUARTERBACK

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

RUNNING BACK

Wisconsin position coach Gary Brown. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

THE SKINNY: Wisconsin signed four tailbacks in the 2021 class and just recently missed out on four-star Nicholas Singleton. Unless something changes this summer or fall, the Badgers will likely go without a scholarship player at the position in this cycle. BIGGEST MISS: Singleton TOP REMAINING TARGET: Xavier Brown GRADE: Incomplete

WIDE RECEIVER

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh committed to Wisconsin in June.

TIGHT END

In-state tight end JT Seagreaves committed to Wisconsin in June.

OFFENSIVE LINE