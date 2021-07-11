Wisconsin's mid-term recruiting grades: Offense
The early Signing Period is approaching in December, followed by National Signing Day in February of 2022, meaning we're roughly halfway through the senior recruiting cycle.
The Badgers currently sit at 11 total commitments, a number that is expected to be around 15 to 17 when ink finally hits paper in December and February.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's group as it stands today, with a class that ranks 38th nationally in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, and hands out marks on the offensive side of the ball in this edition of Mid-Term Grades.
QUARTERBACK
THE SKINNY: Wisconsin only sent out three offers to quarterbacks in the 2022 cycle, largely because of Jon Budmayr's early relationship with Devin Brown. When the dust settled after the 2020 season, though, the Badgers didn't have either, as Brown committed to USC and Budmayr left for Colorado State. Wisconsin does, however, have a commitment from in-state quarterback Myles Burkett, the first pledge for UW in the current cycle. Coming off a shortened season last fall, plenty of eyes will be on the three-star prospect as he tries to lead Franklin to a Division 1 state title in 2021.
BIGGEST MISS: Brown
TOP REMAINING TARGET: N/A
GRADE: B
RUNNING BACK
THE SKINNY: Wisconsin signed four tailbacks in the 2021 class and just recently missed out on four-star Nicholas Singleton. Unless something changes this summer or fall, the Badgers will likely go without a scholarship player at the position in this cycle.
BIGGEST MISS: Singleton
TOP REMAINING TARGET: Xavier Brown
GRADE: Incomplete
WIDE RECEIVER
THE SKINNY: Credit position coach Alvis Whitted for being there from the very start with both Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony, each of whom committed to Wisconsin in June. While McIntosh's recruitment exploded this spring and summer, Anthony flew a bit under the radar before his commitment. In a few years, it will be interesting to see if in-state programs such as Louisville and Kentucky made a mistake by not offering, or if the Badgers reached on the three-star prospect. McIntosh, at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, will bring a unique skillset to the position when he arrives on campus.
BIGGEST MISS: Omar Cooper Jr.
TOP REMAINING TARGET: Dane Key
GRADE: B-
TIGHT END
THE SKINNY: Position coach Mickey Turner elected to cool on Micah Riley-Ducker and not offer Andrew Keller, each move in favor of JT Seagreaves, who stole the show at Wisconsin's two camps this summer. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Seagreaves should be an athletic pass catcher for the Badgers, but there's a limited body of work to go off of at this point.
BIGGEST MISS: Jerry Cross
TOP REMAINING TARGET: N/A
GRADE: C+
OFFENSIVE LINE
THE SKINNY: Wisconsin has four offers out to projected offensive linemen in this class and two - Joe Brunner and Barrett Nelson - are already committed. With that, it's hard not to give the staff a high mark at this point. Of the two, Brunner, a four-star prospect and one of the best tackles in the country, was a huge get for position coach Joe Rudolph.
BIGGEST MISS: N/A
TOP REMAINING TARGET(s): Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman
GRADE: A
