Franklin High School has had an incredible run at the quarterback position over the last 20 years in the state of Wisconsin.

Ben Hempel (Northern Michigan) still holds the state's record for career passing yards with 9,508. He was followed by Rob Evans, Lance Baretz (Wisconsin), Sean McGuire (Western Illinois), Max Alba (North Carolina - baseball) and, most recently, Myles Burkett, who announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday.

"Overall I haven't talked to Wisconsin as much as Coach (Louis) Brown has, but I think they felt pretty strongly about Myles' film and just his ability to do a lot of different things on the field," Sabers' offensive coordinator Drew Ambrose told BadgerBlitz.com. "The diversity of our offense and some of things that we do, they felt that translated well to their offense. They can really build it around him.

"The liked his ability to stay with some of their pro-style stuff but also being able to go to some more spread-style stuff like they ran with Russell Wilson. That was a big thing that was mentioned several times."