MADISON, Wis. – Phil Longo is an offensive coordinator who loves his skill position players.

Lovingly referring to them as his weapons, Longo’s running backs, tight ends, and receivers help balance his Air Raid offense, allowing his quarterback to spread the ball around to multiple options and force defenses to stretch their coverages.

Wisconsin had the talent at tailback and the depth at tight end to achieve it, but the glaring lack of numbers at quarterback and receiver would make the Air Raid offense challenging in 2023. So, Longo and the Badgers fixed both positions at a rapid pace.