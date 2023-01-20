MADISON, Wis. – Phil Longo’s to-do list at the University of Wisconsin is lengthy, projects that all center around the Badgers' new offensive coordinator figuring out how to make his Air Raid offense work at a school known for a power running game.

But before he could start checking off boxes to get his offense anywhere close to ready, Longo needed to recruit. And when he evaluated what he had recruiting in the quarterback room, Longo knew that he had a lot of work to do.

“It’s not the type of room talent-wise that you need to run this offense in the Big Ten, or anywhere for that matter,” he said in an interview with BadgerBlitz.com. “We felt that was the room that needed the most immediate attention. We probably not only needed to bring one in, we needed to bring a few in so that we had some competition. I think that’s how guys get better at every position, especially quarterback.”