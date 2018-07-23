What to watch: There's plenty to watch on the defensive line, a unit that has to replace two multi-year starters at end heading into the 2018 season. At the start of the spring camp, junior Garrett Rand and redshirt sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk were penciled in as the projected starters. But news broke this summer that Rand will miss the entire year with an achilles injury and Loudermilk the first few games of the season after undergoing knee surgery this spring.

Moving forward, there are far more questions marks than answers. Redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal is expected to slide into one starter's spot, with redshirt juniors David Pfaff and Kraig Howe, redshirt freshman Keldric Preston and true freshman Isaiah Mullens all competing for reps as well. On the interior, Olive Sagapolu returns for his final season, with redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles and true freshman Bryson Williams also expected to contribute.

Too early prediction: Vopal and Loudermilk should be the Badgers' starting ends by the time the Big Ten season opens. Until then, the other four mentioned ends will get plenty of opportunities during camp and through the non-conference slate. It wouldn't be surprising to see Howe separate a bit from the pack, but he's unproven at this point.