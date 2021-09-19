Wisconsin freshman RB Antwan Roberts enters the transfer portal

Antwan Roberts , a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman from Pope John Paul II in Tennessee, entered his name in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com. In late August, Wisconsin announced that Loyal Crawford had been dismissed from the program and Roberts had been suspended in the same release. Head coach Paul Chryst did not provide further comment on the incident at the time.

Roberts, one of four tailbacks the Badgers signed in the 2021 class, chose UW over scholarships from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He was part of a group that also included Crawford, Jackson Acker and Braelon Allen.

"Wisconsin thinks I'm the best at my position and that's why they wanted me in this class. My game has a lot to it and we run a similar offense to Wisconsin at my high school," Roberts told BadgerBlitz.com at the time of his commitment. "The transition is going to be tough because the speed of the game is going to change a lot, but I feel like I can do a lot of the things they are looking for at Wisconsin. There are some similarities and I think it will be a good fit."

During his prep career, Roberts rushed for 3,442 yards and 49 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

"Antwan Roberts, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year. Some it will hit them sooner - different roles that the running backs have within the offense," Joe Rudolph said on Signing Day. "I think they’ll be able to embrace it and as we get them here, you’ll be able to find where their home is."

Wisconsin does not have a commitment from a projected running back in the 2022 class.