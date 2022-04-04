Wisconsin Officially Adds Lake Country Lutheran SG Luke Haertle

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin basketball team has had a good string of successes recruiting former high school quarterbacks to their roster. The Badgers are hoping Lake Country Lutheran guard Luke Haertle is the next in line. Wisconsin officially announced the signing of Haertle Monday as a preferred walk-on, adding a shooting guard who was an all-state selection this past season leading his high school to its first state championship.

“Luke grew up around Wisconsin athletics with the dream of being a Badger, and he has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in this position,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “Luke’s work ethic and skillset are a great fit for our program. He understands the commitment and drive that it takes to win.” Haertle (rhymes with turtle) scored 2,264 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds during his prep career but delivered arguably his two best performances in his final two games. After the Lightning finished runner-up in the Division 3 title game in 2021, Haertle scored 35 points (12-for-21) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a semifinal win over Saint Thomas More. In the Division 3 finals, Haertle finished one assist shy of a triple-double – 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists – in a 67-56 victory over West Salem.

Haertle finished his senior season averaging 22.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, earning all-state honors for the second consecutive season. “Luke has a versatile skill set, high IQ, and understanding of the game,” Gard said. “We’re looking forward to working with Luke as a Badger to help him reach his goals here at Wisconsin.” Haertle is one of two high school seniors joining Wisconsin’s program this summer, joining fellow 6-4 guard Connor Essegian. The lone scholarship player in Wisconsin’s 2022 class, Essegian was a finalist for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball after averaging 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot over 42 percent from 3-point range and led Central Noble (28-3) to an appearance in the Class 2A state finals.

The Badgers’ two leading scorers this season were guards – and former high school quarterbacks - who either declared for the NBA Draft (Johnny Davis at 19.7 ppg) or graduated (Brad Davison at 14.1 ppg). UW had three walk-ons this past season in Carter Higginbottom, Isaac Lindsey, and Justin Taphorn but the three sophomores combined for 24 minutes. Haertle committed to play for the Badgers in November, turning down multiple options to play either football or basketball in college. He was named the WFCA Offensive Player of the Year for small schools after he led Lutheran to a 10-1 record as a senior, throwing for 1,882 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes. Haertle helped Lutheran win the Division 5 state football championship as a two-way starter in 2019. “Obviously they saw me as a good basketball player, but they also took a liking to my character and how I carry myself,” Haertle told BadgerBlitz when he committed. “They like the person I am, how hard I work, and my desire to win in both sports. “I never really imagined this offer from Wisconsin coming and it's always been a dream of mine to be a Badger. I was thinking for a long time about what sport to pick and what I had a brighter future in, and then the offer came along. When that came, I felt it was in my best interest to commit to Wisconsin to play basketball.” Wisconsin currently has three open scholarships on its 2022-23 roster and has been actively looking for options in the NCAA Transfer Portal.