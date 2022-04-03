MADISON, Wis. – If anybody questioned whether Wisconsin would be active in the transfer portal this offseason, try to get a sneak peek at the life bar on head coach Greg Gard’s iPhone. Good luck trying to pry it away from him.

“I need to talk to Apple with my phone because the battery doesn’t last long enough,” Gard said.

Between his frequent trips to the charging station, Gard and his assistant coaches have been busy since Wisconsin’s season ended on March 20 with calls to prospective prospects, college head coaches, and everybody in between.

And with their currently over 1,000 prospects listed in the transfer portal, according to numbers tracked by Verbal Commits, there are a lot of players to sort through as potential fits.