BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin observations from the first Rivals250 for the 2022 class

Wisconsin observations from the first Rivals250 for the 2022 class
The state of Wisconsin, as well as prospects with an offer from the Badgers, are well represented in the initial Rivals250 for the 2022 recruiting class.
WISCONSIN COMMIT BRAELON ALLEN OPENS AT NO. 85
Wisconsin's only commit in the Rivals250, Braelon Allen opened as the No. 85 player in the country. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound projected safety chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame in July.
"There was definitely a Jim Leonhard effect with Braelon," head coach Steven Jorgensen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that Braelon knows Coach Leonhard can use his talents all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows what a great coach he's going to get to play for. Being able to see their vision got Braelon very excited. He also loves Wisconsin’s tradition of winning and being a team-first program.
"To be honest, I think Braelon was completely open to going wherever the best fit was and finding a program that could compete for championships as well. What stood out was how Wisconsin prioritized him - they made him feel like he was going to be a big part of their future plans. Their desire to get him to Madison was pretty clear from the start."
A lot can change over the next two years, but Allen's initial ranking stacks up quite well in comparison to past in-state prospect since 2002. Josh Oglesby (No. 10), Justin Ostrowski (No. 22), John Clay (No. 36), Rhyan Anderson (No. 51), Travis Beckum (No. 56), Ben Bredeson (No. 60), Vince Biegel (73) and Nick Hayden (No. 81) all finished higher in their respective classes.
IN-STATE GROUP WELL REPRESENTED
While Allen opened as a top 100 prospect, he's not the highest-rated junior from inside the state. That honor belongs to four-star Joe Brunner, who opened at No. 47. At offensive tackle, only Julian Armella, Kam Dewberry, Zach Rice, Devon Campbell and Josh Conerly rank above the standout from Whitefish Bay. Brunner, 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, has offers from Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others.
Sandwiched in the 100 to 105 range are offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (102) and Billy Schrauth (105). Each have an offer from the Badgers, among many other programs. Hinzman, from St. Croix Central, could open as the top offensive center prospect in the country.
Rounding out the group is Milwaukee King's Jerry Cross, who made an early commitment to Penn State. The four-star prospect cracked the list at No. 248.
Isaac Hamm, the final member of the "Super 6," did not make the initial Rivals250. The Sun Prairie standout opened as a high-three-star prospect earlier this month.
BADGERS IN THE MIX FOR ELITE RUNNING BACKS
As expected, Wisconsin is in the mix for a handful of top running backs in the Rivals250. Right now, the Badgers have offers out to Gavin Sawchuk (No. 59), Nicholas Singleton (No. 112), Omarion Hampton (115), Gi'Bran Payne (146), Damari Alston (174), Michael Allen (176), Kaytron Allen (195) and Dillon Tatum (247).
From that group, Singleton visited Wisconsin on March 1 and Payne has UW in his top 10.
"Right now Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are staying in touch with me a lot," Singleton told RIvals.com. "Before the pandemic I made it to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Hampton, Alston, Payne and the two Allens were offered on Wisconsin's "RBU Day" in mid-May.
OTHER WISCONSIN OFFERS IN THE RIVALS250
|Rank
|Player
|
No. 7
|
DT Travis Shaw
|
No. 9
|
No. 16
|
LB Gabe Powers (committed to Ohio State)
|
No. 23
|
WR CJ Williams
|
No. 35
|
DE Caden Curry
|
No. 47
|
OT Joe Brunner
|
No. 59
|
No. 70
|
WR Tyler Morris
|
No. 85
|
S Braelon Allen (committed to Wisconsin)
|
No. 97
|
No. 102
|
No. 105
|
No. 111
|
QB Brady Allen (committed to Purdue)
|
No. 112
|
No. 115
|
No. 146
|
No. 174
|
No. 176
|
No. 180
|
WR Kojo Antwi
|
No. 182
|
No. 186
|
No. 187
|
OLB Teva Tafiti
|
No. 195
|
No. 197
|
DT Curtis Neal
|
No. 210
|
No. 212
|
WR Sam Mbake
|
No. 243
|
ATH Samuel Brown
|
No. 247
|
ATH Dillon Tatum
|
No. 248
|
TE Jerry Cross (committed to Penn State)
