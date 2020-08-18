 BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin observations from the first Rivals250 for the 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 13:43:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin observations from the first Rivals250 for the 2022 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The state of Wisconsin, as well as prospects with an offer from the Badgers, are well represented in the initial Rivals250 for the 2022 recruiting class.

WISCONSIN COMMIT BRAELON ALLEN OPENS AT NO. 85

Wisconsin commit Braelon Allen opened as the No. 85 player in the country.
Wisconsin's only commit in the Rivals250, Braelon Allen opened as the No. 85 player in the country. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound projected safety chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame in July.

"There was definitely a Jim Leonhard effect with Braelon," head coach Steven Jorgensen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that Braelon knows Coach Leonhard can use his talents all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows what a great coach he's going to get to play for. Being able to see their vision got Braelon very excited. He also loves Wisconsin’s tradition of winning and being a team-first program.

"To be honest, I think Braelon was completely open to going wherever the best fit was and finding a program that could compete for championships as well. What stood out was how Wisconsin prioritized him - they made him feel like he was going to be a big part of their future plans. Their desire to get him to Madison was pretty clear from the start."

A lot can change over the next two years, but Allen's initial ranking stacks up quite well in comparison to past in-state prospect since 2002. Josh Oglesby (No. 10), Justin Ostrowski (No. 22), John Clay (No. 36), Rhyan Anderson (No. 51), Travis Beckum (No. 56), Ben Bredeson (No. 60), Vince Biegel (73) and Nick Hayden (No. 81) all finished higher in their respective classes.

IN-STATE GROUP WELL REPRESENTED 

Junior offensive tackle Joe Brunner is a top 50 prospect.
While Allen opened as a top 100 prospect, he's not the highest-rated junior from inside the state. That honor belongs to four-star Joe Brunner, who opened at No. 47. At offensive tackle, only Julian Armella, Kam Dewberry, Zach Rice, Devon Campbell and Josh Conerly rank above the standout from Whitefish Bay. Brunner, 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, has offers from Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others.

Sandwiched in the 100 to 105 range are offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (102) and Billy Schrauth (105). Each have an offer from the Badgers, among many other programs. Hinzman, from St. Croix Central, could open as the top offensive center prospect in the country.

Rounding out the group is Milwaukee King's Jerry Cross, who made an early commitment to Penn State. The four-star prospect cracked the list at No. 248.

Isaac Hamm, the final member of the "Super 6," did not make the initial Rivals250. The Sun Prairie standout opened as a high-three-star prospect earlier this month.

BADGERS IN THE MIX FOR ELITE RUNNING BACKS

Running back Nicholas Singelton visited Wisconsin on March 1.
As expected, Wisconsin is in the mix for a handful of top running backs in the Rivals250. Right now, the Badgers have offers out to Gavin Sawchuk (No. 59), Nicholas Singleton (No. 112), Omarion Hampton (115), Gi'Bran Payne (146), Damari Alston (174), Michael Allen (176), Kaytron Allen (195) and Dillon Tatum (247).

From that group, Singleton visited Wisconsin on March 1 and Payne has UW in his top 10.

"Right now Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are staying in touch with me a lot," Singleton told RIvals.com. "Before the pandemic I made it to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Hampton, Alston, Payne and the two Allens were offered on Wisconsin's "RBU Day" in mid-May.

OTHER WISCONSIN OFFERS IN THE RIVALS250

Wisconsin Offers in the Rivals250
Rank  Player

No. 7

DT Travis Shaw

No. 9

WR Luther Burden

No. 16

LB Gabe Powers (committed to Ohio State)

No. 23

WR CJ Williams

No. 35

DE Caden Curry

No. 47

OT Joe Brunner

No. 59

RB Gavin Sawchuk

No. 70

WR Tyler Morris

No. 85

S Braelon Allen (committed to Wisconsin)

No. 97

LB Sebastian Cheeks

No. 102

OC Carson Hinzman

No. 105

OG Billy Schrauth

No. 111

QB Brady Allen (committed to Purdue)

No. 112

RB Nicholas Singleton

No. 115

RB Omarion Hampton

No. 146

RB Gi'Bran Payne

No. 174

RB Damari Alston

No. 176

RB Michael Allen

No. 180

WR Kojo Antwi

No. 182

WR Isaiah Horton

No. 186

LB Joshua Burnham

No. 187

OLB Teva Tafiti

No. 195

RB Kaytron Allen

No. 197

DT Curtis Neal

No. 210

DB Cristian Driver

No. 212

WR Sam Mbake

No. 243

ATH Samuel Brown

No. 247

ATH Dillon Tatum

No. 248

TE Jerry Cross (committed to Penn State)
