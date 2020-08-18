BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin observations from the first Rivals250 for the 2022 class

The state of Wisconsin, as well as prospects with an offer from the Badgers, are well represented in the initial Rivals250 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Wisconsin's only commit in the Rivals250, Braelon Allen opened as the No. 85 player in the country. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound projected safety chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame in July.

"There was definitely a Jim Leonhard effect with Braelon," head coach Steven Jorgensen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that Braelon knows Coach Leonhard can use his talents all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows what a great coach he's going to get to play for. Being able to see their vision got Braelon very excited. He also loves Wisconsin’s tradition of winning and being a team-first program.

"To be honest, I think Braelon was completely open to going wherever the best fit was and finding a program that could compete for championships as well. What stood out was how Wisconsin prioritized him - they made him feel like he was going to be a big part of their future plans. Their desire to get him to Madison was pretty clear from the start."

A lot can change over the next two years, but Allen's initial ranking stacks up quite well in comparison to past in-state prospect since 2002. Josh Oglesby (No. 10), Justin Ostrowski (No. 22), John Clay (No. 36), Rhyan Anderson (No. 51), Travis Beckum (No. 56), Ben Bredeson (No. 60), Vince Biegel (73) and Nick Hayden (No. 81) all finished higher in their respective classes.