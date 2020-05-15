Friday was #RBU Day in the 2022 class for the Wisconsin Badgers
Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers sent out five scholarships to projected running backs in the 2022 class.
Though he cannot comment publicly on any of the offered prospects, UW recruiting analyst Jensen Gebhardt summed up the day pretty well in the tweet below.
#RBU Day— Jensen Gebhardt (@CoachGebhardt) May 15, 2020
Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee. Texas, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others
One of the top running backs in the 2022 class, Kaytron Allen, from powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida, is already a top priority for schools such as Ohio State, LSU and Alabama, among others.
From Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons:
"Allen missed the Rivals100 cut by the slimmest of margins. In fact, there was a discussion to slide him in at No. 100. That’s all to say it won’t take much for him to crack the list next time around. Allen will play his junior season at Florida’s IMG Academy, to which he transferred last season.
"If he makes his mark against IMG’s incredibly competitive schedule, he should have no problem pushing into Rivals100 territory. Schools such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are involved, but it’s too early to tell where Allen may land."
Offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others
Damari Alston, who rushed for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 157 carries in 2019, led Woodward Academy to a 14-1 record in 2019.
"I would say I'm an APB, all-purpose back because I can play in the slot and line up in the backfield," Alston told Rivals.com. "The majority of the time I'm in the backfield, but when they need me in the slot I'm running the whole route tree in games and stuff and I'm pretty shifty so I can make you miss, but I can also run you over."
Offers: Duke, East Carolina, Miami (FL), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin
John Settle has recruiting ties in the state of North Carolina, the home of Omarion Hampton. Last fall, the unranked back exploded for 2,402 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns.
Offers: Appalachian State, East Carolina, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin
Another prospect from North Carolina, Michael Allen, who rushed for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, already has an offer from both in-state schools. He is also receiving college interest in baseball.
Offers: Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, among others
Gi'Bran Payne rushed for close to 800 yards as a sophomore, 133 of which in the OHSAA Division II Championship game. In 2019 he shared carries with Northwestern pledge Cam Porter.
"J.K. Dobbins is one of my favorite running backs," Payne told Rivals.com. "I look up to him a lot. I take a couple of things from his game and there are a couple of other running backs in college and the NFL that I try to take some things from for my game."