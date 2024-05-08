Jay'Viar Suggs , a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Division II Grand Valley State, is focused on six programs moving forward: UW, USC, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State and Kentucky.

One of the top prospects in the spring transfer portal included Wisconsin in his top six on Tuesday evening.

Suggs, who has two years of eligibility remaining, visited Madison for a spring practice on April 30. Matt Mitchell, a current assistant at UW, was the head coach at Grand Valley State during Suggs' freshman season. Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourquerean was also on that roster.

In 2023, Suggs recorded five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 21 total tackles.

Wisconsin has looked to build its depth on the defensive line this spring through the portal. The staff also hosted CJ West (Kent State) and has shown interest in Khurtiss Perry (Alabama) and Gavin Meyer (Wyoming), among others.

Reserve defensive linemen T.J. Bollers and Mike Jarvis entered the portal for the Badgers in April.

James Thompson and Curt Neal consistently worked with Wisconsin's top defensive line unit during spring camp, with Ben Barten, Cade McDonald and Elijah Hills behind them.

The Badgers have at least two open scholarships to work with moving forward.